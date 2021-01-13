Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.07

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and traded as high as $14.35. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 189,902 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

