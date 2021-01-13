Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Down 62.3% in December

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the December 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the third quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 26.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 38.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 18.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

NASDAQ QQQX opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $26.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.