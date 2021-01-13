Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXP)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NXP stock opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.71. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $18.89.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

