Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NSL opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $6.16.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

