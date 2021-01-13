Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Trading Up 18.8%

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 383,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 127,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35.

Get Nuverra Environmental Solutions alerts:

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NES)

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.