NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires 359 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 17,950.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in KLA by 116.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 534,158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,139,000 after purchasing an additional 52,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after purchasing an additional 263,710 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $290.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $296.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.48 and a 200-day moving average of $217.73.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $219.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

