NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 20,700.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 208 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 346.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,593,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.46.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 53,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total value of $15,948,278.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,548,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.71, for a total value of $930,627.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,027,254.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,207 shares of company stock worth $67,653,621. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RNG stock opened at $387.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $405.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

