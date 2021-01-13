NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 2,016 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2,057.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 72.1% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 391.8% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 71.3% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Principal Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $54,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,958 in the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $52.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.99. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.