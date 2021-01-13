NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $120,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.22.

Shares of WBA opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 95.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $54.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.