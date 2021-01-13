NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 49,915 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 349,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 32,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 79,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OXY opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $47.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. MKM Partners cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

