NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $75,000 Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $189.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.76 and a 200-day moving average of $163.29. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $192.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

