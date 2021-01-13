NuWave Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5,950.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 650.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 365,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,550,000 after purchasing an additional 316,517 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cintas by 216.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,580,000 after purchasing an additional 212,863 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 58.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,649,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Cintas by 18.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,827,000 after purchasing an additional 149,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 28.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 442,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,409,000 after purchasing an additional 97,574 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $339.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $369.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $352.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.46.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.