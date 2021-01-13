NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,211,000 after buying an additional 902,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,571,000 after buying an additional 733,147 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $76,509,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 125,430.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 627,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,960,000 after buying an additional 627,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $55,200,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMC opened at $113.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.88. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

In other news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

