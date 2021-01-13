NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 5,578 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alteryx by 68.5% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,268 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 29,354.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,189 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 73.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 448,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,262,000 after acquiring an additional 190,250 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 72.5% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 447,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,813,000 after acquiring an additional 188,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,355,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

In other news, Director Charles Cory sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $235,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Derek Knudsen sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $295,915.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,259,389 shares of company stock worth $258,239,233. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx stock opened at $114.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.48, a PEG ratio of 84.27 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

