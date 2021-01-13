NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.20.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

NXPI traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.04. 21,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of -334.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.91. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $182.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $1,895,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,561.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $1,248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 236.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,908 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,286 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 321.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,317 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

