nYFI Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, nYFI has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. nYFI has a market cap of $599,650.92 and approximately $130,365.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nYFI token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00026374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00111191 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00262184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00063573 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00062417 BTC.

About nYFI

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253. The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org.

nYFI Token Trading

nYFI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

