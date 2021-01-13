ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get ObsEva alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ObsEva from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ObsEva currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.54.

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBSV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ObsEva by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 434,953 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ObsEva in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in ObsEva in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ObsEva by 32.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 62,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ObsEva (OBSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.