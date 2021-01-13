ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ObsEva’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.36). ObsEva reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ObsEva.

Get ObsEva alerts:

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

OBSV opened at $2.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $100.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. 49.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ObsEva (OBSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.