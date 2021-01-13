OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,438 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,731 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.64.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $127.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, COO Ganesh Kumar purchased 3,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,218.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

