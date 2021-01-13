OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

OGE Energy stock opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.85.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,888.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,343.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen E. Merrill sold 12,300 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $421,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,100.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,701 shares of company stock worth $1,326,748 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 697.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

