Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.46-2.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $890-892 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.3 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.38-3.58 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on OMCL shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Omnicell from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.14.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $120.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.03, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.64 and a 200-day moving average of $85.59.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.71 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. Research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $16,817,944.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total value of $1,580,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,899.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,654 shares of company stock valued at $4,949,164. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

