ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ON Semiconductor is well-positioned to benefit from the solid momentum witnessed in image sensors amid consistent growth in advanced driver-assistance systems (“ADAS”) domain. Strong traction for silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power products driven by growth in electric vehicles (EVs) augurs well. Also, healthy growth in the 5G infrastructure business favors growth prospects. Besides, the recovery seen automotive sector bodes well for the long haul. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, softness in demand from industrial, automotive and consumer end-markets due to the COVID-19 outbreak remains a concern, at least in the near term. Moreover, a highly leveraged balance sheet and susceptibility to forex headwinds due to sizeable international market exposure are persistent overhangs.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on ON. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.46.

ON stock opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of -910.02, a PEG ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $36.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 27,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $776,956.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 210,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $219,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 839,129 shares of company stock worth $22,056,143. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,556,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,282,000 after buying an additional 184,725 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.0% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,599,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,147,000 after purchasing an additional 431,990 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,754 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,580,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,167,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

