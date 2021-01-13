Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Trading Up 8.7%

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) were up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 36,411,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 84,989,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ONTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.20.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $129.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.93.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,357.71% and a negative return on equity of 214.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 320,429 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 125,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 129.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.