One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will post sales of $13.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. One Stop Systems reported sales of $18.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year sales of $51.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $57.65 million, with estimates ranging from $55.30 million to $60.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. One Stop Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in One Stop Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,579 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.43% of One Stop Systems worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

OSS traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $4.58. 242,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,137. The stock has a market cap of $76.12 million, a PE ratio of 229.11 and a beta of 2.04. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $5.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

