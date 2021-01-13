OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires 4,357 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,779 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of HP by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 800,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 592,459 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 5,242.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,741 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 178,339 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,194,345. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $0.1938 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPQ. UBS Group upped their target price on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price target on HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.