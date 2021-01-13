OneAscent Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.8% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,335.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,803.45. 25,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,038. The company has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,354.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $1,845.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,629.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1,268.69.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.96) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

