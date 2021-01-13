OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 995 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CGI by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in CGI by 40.9% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in CGI by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in CGI by 3.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,880,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,370,000 after acquiring an additional 83,430 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in CGI by 113.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,078,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,212 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of GIB traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,756. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.14. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CGI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.39.

CGI Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.