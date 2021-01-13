OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $685,000 Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 88.3% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,088 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,735,000 after acquiring an additional 859,517 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,431,000 after acquiring an additional 620,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,939,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,380,000 after acquiring an additional 471,764 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $24,190,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.21.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,512 shares of company stock valued at $31,976,610 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.98. The stock had a trading volume of 105,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,508. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $111.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.38.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

