OneAscent Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $1,219.80. 4,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,720. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,151.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,016.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $1,250.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $823.08.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

