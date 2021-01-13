OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,227 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,243,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $155,634,000 after purchasing an additional 898,417 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $335,597,000 after buying an additional 861,075 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 412.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 601,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,729,000 after buying an additional 483,714 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,070,721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $74,329,000 after purchasing an additional 284,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,279,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.53. 73,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,287. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.86. The company has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.79.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,662.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $404,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,284 shares of company stock worth $881,462. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

