OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,699 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000. Cadence Design Systems accounts for 0.5% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 741.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 734,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,302,000 after purchasing an additional 647,469 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,517,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,904,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,658,000 after buying an additional 405,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,293,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,336,849,000 after buying an additional 399,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 789,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,164,000 after buying an additional 388,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $5,782,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,396,828.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $431,299.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 316,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,123,994.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,782 shares of company stock worth $17,594,799. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.89. The company had a trading volume of 59,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,751. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.17. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $138.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

