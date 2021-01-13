OneAscent Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 0.9% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.24.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total value of $85,956.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,936.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total transaction of $11,877,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,107,694 shares of company stock valued at $304,256,943. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.78. The stock had a trading volume of 996,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,997,873. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.79. The company has a market capitalization of $717.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

