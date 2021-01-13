OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 27 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after buying an additional 21,278 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $381.59. The company had a trading volume of 345,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,038. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $382.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $371.03 and a 200-day moving average of $345.39.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

