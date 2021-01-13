OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,450 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $147.91. 215,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,346,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $161,164,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,280,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

