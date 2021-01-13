OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. OneSpan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of OSPN opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.80 million, a PE ratio of 59.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). OneSpan had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that OneSpan will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $9,198,161.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,297,535 shares in the company, valued at $91,150,717.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 37.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 65.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,674,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,061,000 after purchasing an additional 624,408 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter valued at $6,886,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

