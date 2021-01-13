ONOToken 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00 (ONOT)

ONOToken (CURRENCY:ONOT) traded up 3,492.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. ONOToken has a market cap of $48.73 million and approximately $3.00 worth of ONOToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ONOToken has traded up 11,778.6% against the dollar. One ONOToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00044701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.82 or 0.00393890 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00042279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.23 or 0.04324873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ONOToken Token Profile

ONOT is a token. ONOToken’s total supply is 75,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,942,419,249 tokens. The Reddit community for ONOToken is /r/onosocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ONOToken’s official website is www.ono.chat/en. ONOToken’s official Twitter account is @ONOsocial.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ONO DAC is a decentralized autonomous community. The DAC functions by dividing operational tasks and distributing them publicly. This ensures that ONO operates transparently and without management. Participants do not need to be employees to be part of the ONO DAC. The values of the ONO social network are freedom, equality, social co-governance, and diversity. ONO was inspired by the vision of Lao Tzu's approach to public governance which coincides perfectly with the way a DAC operates, thus the ONO DAC was born. “

ONOToken Token Trading

ONOToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONOToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONOToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ONOToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

