Ontology Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $446.01 million and approximately $150.70 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016745 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00093499 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001249 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00009169 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008266 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002048 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,646,909 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

