Ontrak (OTRK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ: OTRK) in the last few weeks:

1/5/2021 – Ontrak was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ontrak, Inc. is an AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. The company’s Predict-Recommend-Engage(TM) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways. Ontrak, Inc., formerly known as Catasys Inc., is based in United States. “

1/4/2021 – Ontrak had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Ontrak was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/23/2020 – Ontrak was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/12/2020 – Ontrak was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/1/2020 – Ontrak was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/29/2020 – Ontrak was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/23/2020 – Ontrak was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/18/2020 – Ontrak is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Ontrak was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

OTRK opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 2.58. Ontrak, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,699,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,879,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter worth $8,597,000. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter valued at $7,500,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at about $7,293,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

