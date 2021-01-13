Open Text Co. (OTEX.TO) (TSE:OTEX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Open Text Co. (OTEX.TO) (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 548723 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of C$15.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.02.

In other Open Text Co. (OTEX.TO) news, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 47,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.17, for a total value of C$2,571,041.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 944,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$51,144,919.69. Also, Senior Officer Simon David Harrison sold 5,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.22, for a total value of C$341,159.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$959,159.59. Insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,074,069 over the last 90 days.

About Open Text Co. (OTEX.TO) (TSE:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

