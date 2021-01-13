Oppenheimer Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monolithic Power Systems in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $391.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $342.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 119.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $397.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,420 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.57, for a total value of $439,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,142,827.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $2,062,032.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 254,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,845,647.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,093 shares of company stock valued at $35,504,338 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

