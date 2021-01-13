Oppenheimer Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.70). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $179.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

