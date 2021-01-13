Oppenheimer Weighs in on Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the conglomerate will earn $6.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.02. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $156.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $169.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.68 and a 200 day moving average of $132.80.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $840,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,743.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $676,576.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,722,705.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,515 shares of company stock worth $6,842,436. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,668,000 after purchasing an additional 310,846 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 369,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,648,000 after purchasing an additional 54,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,144,000 after buying an additional 28,625 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

