OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.51

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.51 and last traded at $39.48, with a volume of 1361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.96.

Several analysts have issued reports on OPRX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $592.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.47 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,705.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 7.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth $467,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.