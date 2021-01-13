Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $790.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to report sales of $790.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $785.10 million to $797.20 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $720.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 331.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ OPCH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.78. 404,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,496. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $18.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 8,897.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,034,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 32.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,012,000 after buying an additional 812,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 30.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,260,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after buying an additional 768,167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at about $5,381,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 69.2% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 630,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 257,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

