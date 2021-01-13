Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,560 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.3% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.06. 8,297,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,552,225. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $66.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average is $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.34.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

