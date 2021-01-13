Oracle Power plc (ORCP.L) (LON:ORCP) Shares Gap Up to $0.58

Oracle Power plc (ORCP.L) (LON:ORCP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $0.63. Oracle Power plc (ORCP.L) shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 8,373,179 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £11.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.67.

Oracle Power plc (ORCP.L) Company Profile (LON:ORCP)

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. The company is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. It primarily holds interests in the Thar Coalfield Block VI license area that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Sindh Province of South East Pakistan.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Power plc (ORCP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Power plc (ORCP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.