ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.05

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 2114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORBC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.95.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $613.20 million, a PE ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.20.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 69,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $512,588.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 13,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $103,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,802.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,396 shares of company stock worth $1,413,391. 6.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORBC. UBS Group AG increased its position in ORBCOMM by 596.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 21,734 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in ORBCOMM by 31.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ORBCOMM by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 13,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ORBCOMM by 749.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ORBCOMM by 24.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

