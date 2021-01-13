OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) PT Lowered to C$2.00 at Eight Capital

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Eight Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. Eight Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$3.79 to C$3.89 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.43.

OGI stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,296. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.73. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.35 and a 12 month high of C$4.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$482.74 million and a PE ratio of -2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

