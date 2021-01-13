OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 153.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $366.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

OGI has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upped their price target on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

