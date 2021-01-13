OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OGI. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded OrganiGram from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price target on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.69.

Shares of OGI opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.30. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 153.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in OrganiGram by 51.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OrganiGram by 14.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 16,407 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

